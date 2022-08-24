Cameron University to host Opportunity Fair in September

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University will host an Opportunity Fair, offering part-time employment, internships and volunteer positions.

The event will take place Tuesday, September 13, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the McCasland Ballroom of the McMahon Centennial Complex.

Students, alumni and community members will have the opportunity to meet and interview with local companies who offer part-time jobs, internships and/or volunteer positions.

Organizers encourage job seekers to dress professionally and bring thier resume to share with potential employers.

If students are looking for assistance preparing a resume or job search materials, the can visit the Career Services office in North Sheplter 314 or click here for additional resources.

Businesses or recruiters interested in participating in the fair can register here.

For more information, call (580) 581-2209 or email hirecameronaggies@cameron.edu.

