City announces project, could bring 2,000+ jobs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have confirmed that an undisclosed company may be looking at Lawton for its future home.

Details on the company have not been released at this time, but officials said it could bring in around 2,335 jobs.

The Blue Braveheart Project was approved in executive session on Tuesday, and included basic terms and the provision of a forgivable loan in the amount of $10 million, if the project reaches certain designated benchmarks.

Once approved by council members, the amount was placed in escrow until the project obtains $126 million in outside development financing.

