Comanche County Health Department hosts poverty simulation

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A group of Lawtonians got a chance to learn what it’s like to do more with less with a special immersive experience, meant to simulate life while in poverty.

The Simulation was put on by the Comanche County Health Department and the Boys and Girls Club.

Participants learned the difficulties of navigating a low-income life, from budgeting to figuring out transportation.

Debra Johnson, a district health planning manager from Comanche County Health Department said events like these can be vital for people who want to make a difference.

“We often take for granted the situations that we have either come out of, once we’re in a different or maybe better place than we were, and some of us still experience those daily and do understand. So, it’s always important to have the knowledge, to be an advocate, and to really seek out conversations that are going to make a difference with that knowledge,” said Johnson.

The organizers hope to host more simulations, just like the one held today, and they hope to have more elected officials to join in for a unique perspective.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.