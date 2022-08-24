Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast: Below Average but Muggy for Thursday | 8/24PM

Keep in mind, it’ll be a big muggy tomorrow with dewpoints all day in the mid 60s!
By Lexie Walker
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Isolated showers not out of the question tonight. All showers will provide moderate to heavy rainfall but no strong or severe storms are expected. Rain will come to an end later this evening with a loss of daytime heating. Temperatures walking out the door tomorrow will fall into the upper 60s for all locations.

Look for mostly sunny skies tomorrow with highs in the low 90s. Northeast to east winds at 5 to 15mph. Keep in mind, it’ll be a big muggy with dewpoints all day in the mid 60s!

A shift in the upper levels of the atmosphere, along with a few disturbances sent our way, will see the return of scattered showers and thunderstorms early next week. Saturday afternoon/evening will see the first chances at this returning rain, with coverage limited to northern counties along and north of I-40. From there, coverage of showers and storms will move south, bringing rainfall across Texoma as we go through the first half of next week. As of right now there is uncertainty when it comes to timing, location, and intensity of the rain, but we should give you more precise details as we head into the weekend. Temperatures through the weekend and beyond will stay steady in the upper 80s and low 90s.

For folks that are sick of hot temperatures/ summer-weather... officially the first day of Fall is less than a month away!! The heat dome will stay positioned to our west, keeping temperatures for us in the upper 80s to low 90s. Todays average daytime high is 95 degrees. By the end of the month, the average high will fall to 93 degrees!

Have a great Thursday! -LW

