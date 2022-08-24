Expert Connections
Lawton residents mourn the loss of well-known community member, Barbara Curry

By Mandy Cunningham
Aug. 24, 2022
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is mourning the loss of resident and loved community member, Barbara Curry.

Curry was a candidate in the run-offs for Lawton City Council Ward 4, and city officials said she was known for her dedication and love for the community.

She leaves behind her husband, Leon, her two sons, James Curry and Jalonni Blackshear, and many other family and friends.

We will share more about Curry’s passing and the lasting impact she made on the community tonight at 6 on 7News.

