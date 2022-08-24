LPS high school Leadership classes combine

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After many years of being held separately, the Leadership classes from Lawton, Eisenhower, and MacArthur High schools are combining as one class under the same roof this year.

It is all thanks to some help from the owner of a popular restaurant, here in Lawton.

On Wednesday, the LPS Combined Student Council Chick-Fil-A Leadership Class met for the very first time.

The student councils from all three schools will be meeting once every month to go over leadership skills.

They have an eventful year to look forward to, on Wednesday students just took it easy and got to know one another, while also touring the Life Ready Center, to see what resources are available to them.

The Activities Director at Lawton High School, Kylee Montgomery, said students will be putting their new skills to the test with various community projects over the course of the school year, that will be larger than ever now that they are united.

“One of the things that we’re going to do this year, we’re going to have 3 different service projects. So last year, Lawton High did it for our Special Olympic Athletes. This year though, hopefully with all 3 schools being involved we can go on a bigger scale and really benefit the community,” said Montgomery.

“We’ll have different projects to put on, we’ll have a ‘Do Good December’ project, and then in the spring, we’ll put on an even bigger service project called our ‘Impact Project.’ So throughout the school year we’ll be working on that each month to make it successful,” Montgomery continued.

The Owner and Operator of the Cache Road Chick-Fil-A sponsored the schools to be involved with their leadership academy, and he’ll even be included as an instructor throughout the course.

