Oklahoma deputy shooting may have been preplanned by suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma City authorities said the gunman in this week’s deadly shooting and chase may have been planning to shoot law enforcement before the encounter.

Benjamin Plank is charged in connection to the shooting death of Sergeant Bobby Swartz, as well as seriously injuring another deputy, Mark Johns.

Police are now saying that officers were called to the home Plank was staying at several times within the last year, each time a, quote, “disturbance-type call.”

In addition, authorities said they found a bag full of firearms inside the boat hitched to the truck Plank drove in the high speed chase that ended outside TInker Air Force Base.

They said the collection of guns, combined with evidence found inside the home, makes them believe that Plank planned to kill any law enforcement that came to his house.

