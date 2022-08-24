OSDE now taking applications for First Class initiative for new teachers

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - If you are an early-career teacher looking for a new position, then the Oklahoma State Department of Education may have a great opportunity for you!

The OSDE has announced multiple opportunities for new teachers to create a sustainable career in Oklahoma classroom.

The department is now accepting application for its First Class Teacher Induction Program.

The program is open to teachers and instructional coaches, and will be accepting applications through Sept. 16.

Officials with OSDE said the program provides “comprehensive support to guide early-career teachers in classroom management and instructional practices that engage students and improve their academic performance.”

They are accepting up to 300 first-year teachers, 200 second or third-year teachers and 60 virtual instructional coaches.

All virtual instructional coaches must have taught for minimum of three years.

The program offers two separate support paths.

The first pairs first-year teachers with a mentor teacher on their home campus, which is assigned by the school district.

The second pairs second and third-year teachers with a virtual instructional coach.

The program begins in late September and will include mentoring and coaching through the end of the school year.

Teachers and site mentors assigned to the program by their school district will earn an extra $500 stipend for each completed semester.

Instructional coaches with the programs will receive a $1,125 stipend per teacher coaches and can work with up to three teacher throughout the school year.

The OSDE plans to invest $2.4 million in pandemic relief funding to the program through the summer of 2024.

Applications for the First Class program can be found here.

For more information about the The First Class initiative, click here.

