Parents react to Waurika school threat

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “Personally I think that the ball was dropped today as far as the safety and stuff,” said Morgan.

Larry Morgan has two kids in Waurika High School. He said when he saw a post about a threat on the school district’s Facebook page, he immediately called his wife who was unaware.

He now questions why the district didn’t choose another form of communication like calls, mass texts, or apps.

“I do believe there should be a better system in place or something rather than just a random post because not everyone looks at Face Book 24 hours out the day to check on school post or updates,” he said.

Superintendent Cody Simmons said in a statement yesterday that they chose Facebook because they believe it is the fastest way to reach parents.

He said their first call was to police at 11:30 a.m. after a student told them of a threat circulating on social media.

The school was placed on a soft lockdown and officers quickly took the suspect into custody.

At 1 p.m. the district posted about it on Facebook.

Then at 2 p.m. they sent an alert through the remind app which not everyone has signed up for.

Even with delays in communication, the police chief said he’s thankful they caught it when they did.

“The protocols that have been put in place to detect threats of violence towards our school and the faculty and the students worked the way they were suppose to, that’s why we caught this so early,” said Hampton.

Police are performing extra patrol around the school and hope to add more security in the future.

“Our police department works diligently with the community and the school system, we do have protocols in place to detect threats, they are not fool proof,” he said.

Hampton said this is why it is always important for law enforcement parents, students and staff to work together closely.

