Stephens County man accused of attempting to burn down Duncan restaurant

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Stephens County man is accused of trying to set a restaurant in Duncan on fire last week.

Israel Hernandez, 23, is facing a charge of Fourth Degree Arson, as well as Vandalism.

According to court documents, a man was seen on surveillance video throwing a rock through a window, and then trying to light a molotov cocktail outside of the El Palacio Mexican restaurant last Friday.

However, when they were unsuccessful in lighting it, they instead threw it inside the building through the broken window.

Investigators used the surveillance video, and a recent credit card transaction at the same restaurant to identify Hernandez as the suspect.

Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Stephens County the same day of the crime.

