Student detained after weapon found on LPS campus

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Wednesday, Lawton Public School police detained a student after a weapon was found, during a security check-in.

Officials said it happened around 9 a.m. at the Douglass Learning Center.

The center is a school for non-traditional students of different ages.

Officials said there was no active threat to the site, student body, or staff when it was discovered.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.