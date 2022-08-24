Student detained after weapon found on LPS campus
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Wednesday, Lawton Public School police detained a student after a weapon was found, during a security check-in.
Officials said it happened around 9 a.m. at the Douglass Learning Center.
The center is a school for non-traditional students of different ages.
Officials said there was no active threat to the site, student body, or staff when it was discovered.
