Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Festivities on Post

By Cade Taylor
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about their rescheduled Alien 8k Race, Volunteer Recognition Ceremony, and other upcoming festivities on post.

Their Volunteer Recognition Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, and will be held at the Patriot Club. Brigades, units, and directors around the post were able to submit nominations for individuals who deserve to be recognized. Those chosen will be presented with awards from the Garrison Commander of the event. It is free to attend and open to the public.

Fort Sill’s Alien 8k Race was supposed to happen last Saturday but had to be canceled due to the rain. So, it has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. this Saturday, August 27, at LETRA. For the required $25 registration fee, participants will receive a medal, t-shirt, and bib.

Tee time for their CG Golf Scramble begins at 8 a.m. on Friday, August 26, and will feature 40 teams in total. Right now, they still have four available spots for the event. To register, you can call the Pro Shop at (580) 442-5441.

After the scramble, residents can unwind with the Patriot Club’s “Wine Down Yoga” event beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 26. Participants will have the option of enjoying a nice glass of wine or a beer with their yoga.

New to Fort Sill? Well, you’re in luck! Happening at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 26, is their Newcomer’s Spouse Orientation, where they show new residents in the area around the post. It’s the perfect opportunity to learn about the services and resources provided by Fort Sill.

For more information on Fort Sill’s upcoming events, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

