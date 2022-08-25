7News First Alert Weather: Warmer and muggier conditions as we head into this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Clearer skies expected today with maybe a few summertime cumulus clouds in the afternoon due to daytime heating. Winds will be light and calm out of the northeast/east at 5-10 mph. Warm and muggy conditions today with high temps in the low 90s and dewpoints in the 60s.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s with winds out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Similar conditions will be in place for tomorrow as highs will be in the low/mid 90s for most, if not all, of Texoma. Mostly sunny skies with the only discernable difference between today and tomorrow being winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Tomorrow evening for a number high schools will be the start of the football season, and conditions on Friday night will be mostly clear with light winds, though will be slightly muggy and warm as temperatures will be in the low 90s and 80s between 7pm-10pm.

We could see the return of rain to Texoma as early as Saturday afternoon/evening due to a shift in the upper-level weather pattern. Coverage will be restricted to far northern counties near I-40 as most will stay dry. Isolated showers and storms will cover more of Southwest Oklahoma on Sunday, but it won’t really be until Monday of next week that we could see decent rain coverage and rainfall with scattered showers and storms spread out across Texoma. The moisture that will fuel the rain will also increase feels-like temperatures through the weekend and early next week into the mid/upper 90s, with some heat indices approaching the 100-degree mark.

Daily rain chances will last through much of next week, possibly until that weekend (which also happens to be Labor Day weekend). As of right now there is uncertainty when it comes to timing, location, and intensity of the rain, but we should give you more precise details as we head into this weekend. Temperatures will decrease back into the low 90s by early next week, and eventually the 80s by this time next week.

