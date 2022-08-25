Altus Air Force Base celebrates 23rd annual Cattle Drive

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - On Thursday, Airmen from Altus Air Force Base traded in their wings for saddles, as they celebrated the 23rd year of their annual Cattle Drive.

Air Force Leadership stepped off on horseback around 10 a.m., as they led more than 30 longhorn cattle on a three-mile drive throughout the installation.

The tradition dates back to August of 1999, but as the Wing Commander for the 97th Air Mobility Wing Col. Blaine Baker explained it’s more than just an ordinary cattle drive.

“This particular event really expresses the teamwork, camaraderie, and the shared vision between this community and this base. So for 23 years the visible representation of that is 30 heads of cattle, long horns, paraded through base, and folks mounted up on horseback that are celebrating their really rich traditions and culture of this area, and the base, and the community involvement, and partnership,” said Baker.

Baker said this is his second time helping on the cattle drive, and while he says he still has alot to learn, Baker praised his trusty horse Badger for making the event more exciting from year to year.

