Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Altus Police search for suspect in pawn shop burglary

Police in Altus are looking for answers, after someone burglarized a pawn shop on Thursday.
Police in Altus are looking for answers, after someone burglarized a pawn shop on Thursday.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Police in Altus are looking for answers, after someone burglarized a pawn shop on Thursday.

According to Altus Police Chief, Tim Murphy, police showed up to Action Pawn off 315 South Main street around 1 a.m..

The burglar broke a window on the west side of the building before stealing a coin box, with an undetermined amount of money, and 2 gaming consoles.

Police are searching for a suspect wearing a dark colored hoodie, jeans, and a facial covering.

If you have information on this crime, call Altus Police, or the Jackson County Crime Stoppers, at (580) 482-8477 (TIPS).

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, Lawton Public School police detained a student after a weapon was found, during a...
Student detained after weapon found on LPS campus
A Stephens County man is accused of trying to set a restaurant in Duncan on fire last week.
Stephens County man accused of attempting to burn down Duncan restaurant
The City of Lawton is mourning the loss of resident and loved community member, Barbara Curry.
Lawton residents mourn the loss of well-known community member, Barbara Curry
City of Lawton officials have confirmed that an undisclosed company may be looking at Lawton...
City announces project, could bring 2,000+ jobs
A Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy is out of the hospital, after a car wreck that happened on...
UPDATE: Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy released from hospital following crash

Latest News

An Oklahoma death row inmate was executed on Thursday.
Death row inmate, James Coddington, executed Thursday
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
First Alert Forecast: Looking Ahead to the Weekend | 8/25PM
Bluepeak Logo
Bluepeak announces partial completion of Altus fiber internet expansion
A company in Duncan is excited to host a new free community event at Kiddieland in Duncan on...
Stephens County company offers a free night at Kiddieland