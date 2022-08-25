Bluepeak announces partial completion of Altus fiber internet expansion

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents in Altus now have another option for internet service, after Bluepeak announced partial completion of their expansion of high-speed fiber network to more than 9,000 homes and business.

The company is now accepting new customers n the area west of the reservoir and north of Tamarack Road.

As further construction of the $9 million expansion continues east, services will continue to spread to those areas.

Residents interested in confirming service availability at their address, or needing more information on rates and services, click here.

