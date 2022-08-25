Death row inmate, James Coddington, executed Thursday

MCALESTER, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma death row inmate was executed on Thursday.

James Allen Coddington was convicted of first degree murder in 1997 for the murder of Albert Hale, and has been awaiting his sentencing in prison since then.

After being rejected clemency this week by Governor Kevin Stitt, Coddington was executed at 10 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Attorney General John O’Connor released a statement afterwards saying the execution was carried out with zero complications, and that justice for the Hale family has been served.

