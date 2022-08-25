Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

DHS shuts down disinformation board

The Department of Homeland Security’s disinformation board has officially been disbanded.
The Department of Homeland Security’s disinformation board has officially been disbanded.(Source: DHS)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security’s disinformation board has officially been disbanded.

The board was originally intended to coordinate the department’s activities related to fighting disinformation aimed at the U.S. public.

However, intense Republican-led backlash forced it to be put on hold back in May.

Nina Jankowicz, an expert on Russian disinformation, resigned at that time because the future of the board seemed uncertain.

GOP lawmakers accused her of being biased because of her past tweets on Hunter Biden’s laptop and the discredited Steele dossier.

Even though the board no longer exists, DHS officials said they will continue the fight against disinformation that undermines America’s security.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, Lawton Public School police detained a student after a weapon was found, during a...
Student detained after weapon found on LPS campus
The City of Lawton is mourning the loss of resident and loved community member, Barbara Curry.
Lawton residents mourn the loss of well-known community member, Barbara Curry
A Stephens County man is accused of trying to set a restaurant in Duncan on fire last week.
Stephens County man accused of attempting to burn down Duncan restaurant
City of Lawton officials have confirmed that an undisclosed company may be looking at Lawton...
City announces project, could bring 2,000+ jobs
A Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy is out of the hospital, after a car wreck that happened on...
UPDATE: Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy released from hospital following crash

Latest News

The study found racket sports, running and walking all helped decrease the risk of early death.
Walking, racket sports lower risk of early death, study says
Dodd said they are in the early stages of the investigation and are encouraging veterinarians...
Mystery illness is killing young dogs in Michigan
California is poised to require 100% of new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state be powered...
California poised to phase out sale of new gas-powered cars
Dodd said they are in the early stages of the investigation and are encouraging veterinarians...
Mystery illness is killing young dogs in Michigan