First Alert Forecast: Looking Ahead to the Weekend | 8/25PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 60s. With dewpoints in the 60s, I don’t think the jacket will be needed. Afternoon temperatures will rise into the mid 90s with southeast winds remaining light at 5 to 15mph for much of the day. Despite most local high schools being away for football tomorrow night, Cache does play Tuttle with kickoff set at 7PM! Conditions are looking to be in the low 90s around the start of the game with muggy conditions and light southeast winds. By 10PM temperatures will fall to near 80°.

Temperatures for Saturday morning are looking to be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 90s under partly cloudy skies. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph. If you have any outdoor plans, keep in mind that with dewpoints in the 60s and 70s, feels like temperatures are expected to be closer to the upper 90s. There is a chance of thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon, primarily across western counties including Greer, Harmon, Jackson and Beckham.

Overnight through Sunday morning isolated to scattered showers showers/ storms can’t be ruled out for areas as far south as Duncan, Wichita Falls, Archer City and Haskell. Not everyone will see rain as the coverage remains low but isolated. Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs also in the low to mid 90s. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts higher.

Let’s talk about the weather pattern going forward. What’s going to happen is multiple disturbances will move across the southern Plains and with decent moisture overhead, this will result in scattered showers and thunderstorms.

As of right now, the morning and part of the afternoon on Monday looks to stay dry. Skies will consist of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 90s areawide. South winds at 10 to 15mph. As a cold front advances south Monday into Tuesday, rain coverage will increase. This honestly looks to be the best chance for any showers and thunderstorms.

With that being said, with a lot of moisture will remain in place into mid next week so low chance for showers/ storms remain possible beyond Tuesday. The cloud cover and occasional chance for precipitation will keep temperatures at or slightly below average through much of next week.

Have a good Friday! -LW

