Interview: Lawton Business Women’s Gala Seeking Sponsors

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Yvonne Landmark, the Lawton Business Women’s president, and Caitlin Gatlin, a club member, about their upcoming gala in October.

The Lawton Business Women’s Gala will be on Saturday, October 29th, at the Hilton Garden Inn on 2nd St in Lawton. The theme? Roaring Twenties! Attendees aren’t required to dress up, but it’s the perfect opportunity to dress up in your favorite 1920′s inspired outfit and enjoy a night out.

While the event isn’t for another two months, they’re currently looking for sponsors and have multiple tiers available. Their platinum tier is $3,000, gold tier $2,000, silver tier $1,000, and decoration tier $250. Each tier will have amenities and special perks specific to them.

Yvonne Landmark said that sponsorships allow the Lawton Business Women to put on the annual gala, which in turn helps them raise even further money so they can continue giving back to the community.

However, sponsorships are not the only way to attend. The event is open to the public, with individual tickets being $65.00. Individual tickets will include dinner at the gala.

You can visit their website here for more information on the event and sponsorships.

