Interview: Lawton Philharmonic presents Classic Pops concert

The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra will be holding a concert this weekend, bringing popular classics from around around the world to Lawton.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra will be holding a concert this weekend, bringing popular classics from around around the world to Lawton.

7News was joined by Conductor Jon Kalbfleish who gave us all the inside details on this great event.

The Classic Pops concert will be this 7:30 p.m. this Saturday at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium.

Tickets will be $10 dollars and can be purchased here.

