Remembering the legacy of Barbara Curry

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill community is mourning the loss of an influential woman. Barbara Curry passed away on Wednesday morning. She was a force and best known for her positive spirit and volunteerism.

Barbara Curry was a friend to many, she dedicated her life to giving back and was part of many organizations like: Lawton Business Women, the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Lawton- Fort Sill, the Red Cross, and the Women that Vote Arts Corporation, which she created.

There wasn’t a dry eye at the Lawton Business Women’s meeting as friends and colleagues of Barbara Curry shared stories about the impact she had on their lives.

Everyone had their own unique memory of Curry, but what they all had in common was the story of how God used her to encourage them when they really needed a hug, text, or a smile.

Yvonne Landmark, president of Lawton Business Women, said Curry was courageous.

“So when she got a, she had a very strong faith, so when she felt like God was leading her in one direction she was completely courageous and totally fearless. And she was a force to be reckoned with in the best possible way. She left nothing and no one stand between her and what she felt her mission was,” Landmark said.

Curry was passionate about giving back. Her love for serving others began when she was 8 years old.

Dr. Krista Ratliff, the president and CEO of the Lawton Fort-Sill chamber of commerce, said Curry volunteered daily. She said Curry was the face of their organization.

“And it was a great joy and pleasure when you came into the chamber and she welcomed you. Whether you were a local citizen coming in for a map, or you’re an out-of-towner lost looking for directions. Being welcomed by Barbara’s warm and infectious smile was just so comforting,” Dr. Ratliff said.

Some state and city officials have given statements on Curry’s passing

Mayor Stan Booker said In part quote:

“Her dedication and love for the community could be seen in her smile and the joy she brought others. Barbara loved Lawton and Lawton loved her.”

Representatives. Daniel Pae, Trey Caldwell, and Sen. John Michael Montgomery wrote In part :

“We join our fellow Lawtonians in sending condolences to the family of Barbara Curry. She represented the very best of Lawton Fort Sill.”

“I would challenge everyone not just the chamber of commerce but everyone within our community to live Barbara’s legacy. Live the way she lived, smile every day, and have a happy demeanor, and do your best to improve the community and the people around you and that’s what Barbara would want,” Dr. Ratliff said.

Curry is survived by her husband and two sons.

