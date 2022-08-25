Stephens County company offers a free night at Kiddieland

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A company in Duncan is excited to host a new free community event at Kiddieland in Duncan on Thursday, to help introduce themselves and give back to the community.

PGM Processing, one of the fastest growing companies in Stephens County, will offer free rides, snow cones, drinks, chips and hotdogs to any member of the community who wishes to attend, while supplies last.

The event will take place at Kiddieland inside Fuqua Park in Duncan on Thursday, August 25 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

PGM hopes to continue the event next year with Free Thursday Nights in August at Kiddieland.

