7News First Alert Weather: Much warmer temperatures heading through the weekend with return of moisture and rain chances

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Well like I had mentioned yesterday, today is going to be very similar to what we experienced on Thursday. Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low/mid 90s and light winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Given the trend we saw yesterday with the present moisture across Texoma, it will feel muggy as feels-like temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 90s this afternoon. This evening for those going to any high school football games, or just being outdoors on a Friday night, temperatures will be in the low 90s around 7pm, cooling down to the low 80s by 10pm. This evening will also continue to see light winds and mostly clear skies.

Like much of this week, daytime highs for tomorrow will maintain our gradual warming trend, as highs will be in the mid 90s for most of Texoma with feels-like temps in the upper 90s due to still muggy conditions. Winds will be breezier out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Intervals of sun and clouds as we could see a small chance for rain tomorrow in the late afternoon and evening hours, but will be limited only to northwestern counties.

Sunday will most likely be our warmest day as temperatures will be in the mid/upper 90s for most of the viewing area, with feels-like temperatures closing in on the triple digits for some due to abundant moisture. Isolated showers and storms will be present again for the final day of the weekend, but this time will be spread out across Texoma. Winds will be gusty out of the south at 10-20 mph, with potentially strong winds for those who see rain, which could provide relief from the hot temperatures.

Monday looks to be our best chance for rain with scattered showers and storms through most of the day as temperatures look to remain in the mid 90s with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph and partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

A cold front will move through on Tuesday, which will kick off a cooling trend that will last through mid-to-late next week, as temperatures could fall into the mid/upper 80s by next Friday. Models start to differ once the cold front moves through in terms of rain coverage, but they tend to agree that chances will decrease to become isolated Tuesday and Wednesday behind the front, with little-to-no rain chances beyond those two days.

