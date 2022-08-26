Expert Connections
Decision announced in Lawton Ward 4 council race

Couple of in-person services to become available in Lawton City Hall
By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the recent passing of Barbara Curry, many people are wondering what the next steps are in the runoff election for City Council Ward 4.

According to the city charter for Lawton, section C-6-5 reads: If one (1) of the two (2) candidates for an office nominated in a primary election dies or withdraws before the general election, the remaining candidate shall be elected to that office; and his name need not appear on the ballot for the general election.

The Comanche County District Attorney has released a statement confirming that the city is abiding by what the city charter states.

The statement means George Gill will be the council member-elect for Ward 4 and there is no reason to put Mr. Gills’ name on the November ballot.

