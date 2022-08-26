A decision has been announced in the Lawton ward 4 council race

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An official decision has been announced on the Lawton City Council Ward 4 Race.

You may remember that Barbara Curry was supposed to go into a runoff election before her passing on Wednesday.

The Comanche County District Attorney said the decision for Geroge Gill to get the seat without a runoff was made in accordance with Lawton’s city charter.

George Gill said Mayor Stan Booker called him early Wednesday morning to let him know about Curry’s passing.

”It was really a shock because none of us really had an idea that she was sick, so it was really a sad situation,” Gill said.

He said his thoughts and prayers are with her friends and family, and because of her passing, officials had to look at the city charter to see how to proceed.

It says if one candidate dies before the general election, the remaining candidate does not need to appear on the ballot for the general election.

Gill said the city has been in constant contact with him regarding the race, since the passing of Barbara Curry.

“They had everything checked and gone over and the next two days and of course, today being Friday. The District Attorney made the formal statement that I had won the election,” Gill said.

Gill said plans to keep the promises that he made to the residents of Ward 4.

“I assure them when I was running, that I would represent them and I will. And we will get things down and we’ll get a budget and we’ll stay in that budget,” Gill said.

Jacobi Crowley, who was Barbara Curry’s campaign manager, said he congratulates Geroge Gill on his win.

“So I believe now even as she’s not with us today and as we are honoring her. I think it’s important that now George Gill will be he knew city council, that he also takes up that honor of Barbara Curry and do it the Barbara Curry way,” said Crowley.

Geroge Gill takes office in January.

