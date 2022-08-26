Expert Connections
“Free Hunting Days” return, allowing residents to hunt without a license

Oklahomans will soon get the chance to hunt without a state hunting license.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Oklahomans will soon get the chance to hunt without a state hunting license.

The “Free Hunting Days” is traditionally held the first weekend in September, and this year is no different.

On September 3rd and 4th, all Oklahoma residents can participate in open hunting seasons without a license, however compliance with other hunting rules will still be enforced.

This year’s hunting season includes dove, squirrel, coyote, racoon, beaver, striped skunk, prairie dogs, rail, and gallinule.

More information on the Free Hunting Days and rules can be found by clicking here.

