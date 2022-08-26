“Texoma Gives” Accepting Donations

Southwest Oklahoma (KSWO) - The “Texoma Gives” annual day of giving is coming up and participating non-profits are already accepting donations.

The fundraising group is partnered with organizations throughout the southwest Oklahoma to help them raise money. Now until September 8th anyone can donate on their website or call them at (904) 500-4453 to help out.

“We are just fortunate and happy to be able to provide the platform from all the non-profits out there to make it happen. We do all the back end stuff to make it easy and hopefully make it fun,” Valley View Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lin Newton said.

The Valley View Volunteer fire department is participating for their second year in a row. Last year the department raised more than $13,000 that was used to purchase life saving equipment.

But after a difficult year... the department is in need of funds.

“This year we’ve had some unexpected maintenance on some trucks that has been very expensive that has drained a lot of our account so we need to get our account back up,” Chief Newton said.

The Chief said the department also needs to replace the machines that help firefighters breathe in smoky areas.

“Most of them are very old that we had and some have malfunctioned on us and so we are needing to replace that for the safety of the firefighters. They can’t go inside of a burning residence without the S-C-B-A and I want to make sure that we’ve got some that are not gonna fail.”

Since the department doesn’t generate a profit, the they can’t take out loans to pay their expenses so donations from fundraisers like Texoma Gives are one of the only ways they can afford to serve the community.

