Buffalo Soldiers Fundraise for Baskets

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It may be a little to start thinking of the holidays... but one Lawton-Fort Sill group is already planning ways to help families who will be in need. Drivers may have seen tents and tables set up off of Lee Boulevard on Saturday for the Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers fundraiser.

Members donated personal items to the sale that were set up for customers to purchase.

The money the group made today will fund Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets for families in need. Each basket is designed to feed at least four people and will be filled with holiday meal groceries - such as turkey, ham and side dishes.

”We have members of our chapter designated to find a family of need and we will prepare a box for that family,” Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers of the 9th and 10th Cavalry Association president Tony Washington said.

Washington said their baskets let families know they’ll have a meal on the table when the holidays arrive.

The sale ended at 2 P.M. Saturday, but you can still donate by sending money to P.O. Box 1741 Lawton, OK 73502.

