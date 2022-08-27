Cache opens new Pickleball court

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A brand new Pickleball court is waiting for players in Cache after the City held a grand opening for it Saturday morning.

It’s one of the fastest growing sports in the United States, combining aspects of tennis, table tennis and badminton.

An anonymous donation got the project started. Then Eddie Dabney Junior from the Cache Economic Development Authority led the charge.

He said he’s excited to see how this will benefit the entire community.

“It doesn’t matter your age, your skill set, its a game that’s going to make you smile and have fun,” Dabney said.

Dabney said this helps to promote health and fitness. Plus, it’s a safe environment for kids to play in.

He also said projects like this can help stimulate the economy by bringing in visitors.

The court is located in the city park, off Highway 115 and H Avenue.

