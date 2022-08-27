First Alert Forecast- A wet end to August?

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With (slight) rain chances for (some of) our area... our path to September might be a little damp. Temperatures for the rest of today look to top out in the mid 90s with a gentle southeast breeze of 5-10 mph with partly cloudy skies. Late into the evening the northwest corner of the Texoma area might see a stray shower or two, though the chances are pretty slim, about 10%. Overnight lows are expected to be in the mid-to-low 70s.

Rolling into Sunday, temps look to climb to the mid-to-high 90s while rain chances increase slightly, covering more of our area. Overnight, mid 70s for lows. Monday those rain chances increase up to a whopping 30%. Highs will hover around the mid-to-low 90s and winds will start to pick up from the south.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, rain looks to pop up and dance across Texoma, along with a little boundary expecting to drop temps by a few degrees, giving us highs Tuesday of low 90s, which will carry over to Wednesday and Thursday, along with more slight storm chances.

Could we see a cooler, wetter start to our September? I sure hope so!

-First Alert Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

