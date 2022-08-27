Expert Connections
Lawton rucking crew cleans Ferris Ave.

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Ferris Avenue in Lawton is a little cleaner, thanks to members of the Blackout Rucking Crew.

The group got together Saturday morning to clean up the area.

Rucking is a workout in which people carry heavy backpacks while marching. It’s a term used often within the military community.

Club leader Dimas Estrada said it started as a way to exercise together, but they also wanted a way to give back to the community.

“Organization that tries to bridge the gap between military and civilians, an alternative method of exercise to just get them involved in something rather than running and walking,” Estrada said.

Estrada said they wanted to adopted Ferris between 2nd and 11th St. because they use the area often for exercise.

To keep up with the crew or to join in, you can follow them on Facebook by searching Blackout Rucking Crew.

