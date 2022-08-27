Expert Connections
New Pill Targeting Minors

By Pepper Purpura
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A pill discovered in Duncan appears to be targeting young people and putting their lives at risk.

The fentanyl laced pill looks more like candy than a street drug.

“If I didn’t do what I do and I wasn’t aware of kind of what’s out there, I probably would have thought it was like a SweeTart because that’s what it looks like,” Ambrosia Treatment Center outreach coordinator Stephanie Morcom said.

Morcom was helping a concerned parent search her child’s room, when they came across a blue pill stamped with a superman logo.

She tested the pill and found it was laced with Fentanyl, a deadly drug, and decided to post it on Facebook to raise awareness among parents.

“They may dismiss that as something like a piece of candy when, really, it’s something that could kill,” Morcom said.

Despite the risk of overdose, Morcom said street drugs are frequently laced with fentanyl, because dealers can sell more when customers are addicted to the product.

“Fentanyl is so potent, like, it will hook them, like quick right? So, yeah, you may kill some people in the process of selling but you’re gaining more customers because you’re getting them hooked so it’s really addictive. It gives that punch but it’s really really cheap to make,” Morcom said.

Morcom said free test kits and the life-saving nasal spray Narcan -- which reverses the effects of opioids -- can be picked up at Ambrosia Treatment Center.

“If we save somebody’s life we can get them sober right? If they’re dead we can’t do anything,” Morcom said.

