Refuge looking for volunteers for National Public Lands Day

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT
Okla. (KSWO) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is looking for volunteers who want to celebrate National Public Lands Day next month.

Participants will celebrate by removing trash from the Refuge and cashing in the trash for prizes.

Organizations and individuals are encouraged to assemble teams for a friendly competition. Prizes will be given for the most trash collected by a team, oddest object collected, most recyclables collected, largest team, and a team spirit award.

It starts at 9 a.m. on Sept. 24th at the Visitor Center, but they’re asking groups to RSVP by Sept. 16. It will end at noon back at the Visitor Center, teams will weigh in trash and collect prizes. Teams will be treated to a lunch and have an opportunity to hang out and play games.

You can register here.

