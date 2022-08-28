First Alert Forecast- Hot today, not so hot tomorrow...

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - While today gets toasty, tomorrow looks to be a bit cooler. Temperatures today are expected to max out in the high 90s with even a few triple digits here and there. Cooler temperatures, however, are on the way along with rain chances late tonight and into tomorrow morning. The high 90s of today will be replaced by low 90s tomorrow.

Rain chances continue Monday and Tuesday, with a 40% chance for the area. You can expect showers to begin to pop up and move in again Monday afternoon and into Monday evening, with some stray showers lingering into Tuesday. Mostly the northwest and north central portions of Texoma are in the area of interest, though as these showers progress our southern half may see some action as well.

Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will, again, be in the low 90s, a trend which will continue through next Sunday if you can believe it. Overnight lows also remain on the cool side, dropping to the mid 70s Monday night and the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, before working their way down to the high 60s Thursday and Friday.

And since it is Sunday, here’s a Bonus Forecast: next Sunday begins what we hope to be a streak of 80s, with partly cloudy skies and a few more chances for rain sprinkled in to start off our September.

