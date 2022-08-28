First Alert Forecast- A wetter, cooler start to the work week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today’s highs got up there! A few triple digit highs like the 101 in Altus, Vernon, Lawton, and Wichita Falls, and upper 90s for everywhere else, I think a cooldown is in order. And a cooldown we shall have.

We’re still expecting some isolated pop up showers late tonight and into your Monday morning. We now expect most of the Monday/Tuesday precip to be on the Monday side. Storms will continue to grow and pass throughout the afternoon and into Monday evening, starting to wrap up by Tuesday morning. The boundary bringing the rain is also lowering temps. Those high 90s and 100s of today? Replaced with glorious low-to-mid 90s. Now that may not seem like much (and it kind of isn’t) but any splash of cooler air is welcomed!

Overnight lows Monday drop to mid 70s before dropping further to low 70s through Wednesday and even high 60s Thursday and Friday.

The highs in the low 90s continue for the next several days, even getting to a few high 80s Friday and Saturday. Rain chances continue as well, depleting to 20% Tuesday and 10% Wednesday. Thursday chances pick back up to 20% but Friday sits at nil. What a way to kick off September!

For next weekend, the weird summery-fall continues, with very slim chances of stray showers and even more high 80 degree temps.

And that Sunday Bonus Forecast? Well, there is a tiny chance for rain again next Monday, with another day of highs in the upper 80s, but unfortunately we can expect to work our way back up into the low and mid 90s after that. It seems like good things don’t always last, so enjoy the slightly cooler temps and showers while you can!

-First Alert Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

