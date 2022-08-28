Expert Connections
LPO kicks off 61st season with Classic Pops concert

By Pepper Purpura
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra kicked off their 61st season with the ‘Classic Pops’ concert Saturday evening.

The orchestra performed popular tunes, many from movies, at the McMahon Auditorium.

This is the first of three concerts LPO has scheduled for this season, but Board of Directors President David Jackson said they are hoping this one will get people interested in the orchestra.

”John Williams, Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark, popular things they may recognize makes it a little more inviting for a wider audience. That’s what we are kind of hoping, to hook them in on this one and get them to come back and hear real classical music,” Jackson said.

Maestro Jon Kalbfleisch led the orchestra. They dedicated it to Bob Zwaan, a former board member that recently passed.

The next performance is planned for February 2023.

