Multiple injuries after car hits pole, starts fire in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple people were injured Saturday night after a vehicle hit a power pole in Lawton, sparking a grassfire and knocking out electricity for some.

It happened just after 9 p.m. in the area of Flowermound and Cache Road.

At last check, Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s outage map indicated that more than 1300 customers on the east side of town are without electricity.

Firefighters extinguished the grassfire. The condition of the people involved is unknown at this time.

Check back with 7News for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.