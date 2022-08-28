Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Multiple injuries after car hits pole, starts fire in Lawton

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple people were injured Saturday night after a vehicle hit a power pole in Lawton, sparking a grassfire and knocking out electricity for some.

It happened just after 9 p.m. in the area of Flowermound and Cache Road.

At last check, Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s outage map indicated that more than 1300 customers on the east side of town are without electricity.

Firefighters extinguished the grassfire. The condition of the people involved is unknown at this time.

Check back with 7News for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Lawton officials have confirmed that an undisclosed company may be looking at Lawton...
City announces project, could bring 2,000+ jobs
Couple of in-person services to become available in Lawton City Hall
Decision announced in Lawton Ward 4 council race
A pill discovered in Duncan appears to be targeting young people and putting their lives at risk.
New Pill Targeting Minors
Oklahomans will soon get the chance to hunt without a state hunting license.
“Free Hunting Days” return, allowing residents to hunt without a license
An Oklahoma death row inmate was executed on Thursday.
Death row inmate, James Coddington, executed Thursday

Latest News

Multiple people were injured Saturday night after a vehicle hit a power pole in Lawton,...
Multiple injuries after car hits pole, starts fire in Lawton
With chances of rain over the next several days and a cooldown on the way, we might be starting...
First Alert Forecast- Starting September on a high note?
Blackout Rucking Crew got together Saturday morning to clean Ferris Ave.
Lawton rucking crew cleans Ferris Ave.
An anonymous donation got the project started. Then Eddie Dabney, Jr. from the Cache Economic...
Cache opens new Pickleball court