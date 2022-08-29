Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Showers and storms remain a possibility over the next few days

Limited coverage of rain later this week
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a nearly stationary frontal boundary will allow isolated-to-widely scattered showers and storms to be possible. A brief strong-to-severe storm can’t be ruled out before midnight. The main threats include damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to the size of quarters and localized flooding. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.

On Tuesday, expect only a few peaks of sunshine with highs topping out in the low-to-mid 90s. There will be widely scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and lasting into the early evening hours. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

Hit and miss showers and thunderstorms are possible later this week with the primary target area being for areas mainly south of the Red River as the boundary moves south and east. Highs will be near seasonal with temperatures topping out in the low 90s to end the workweek and into the upcoming weekend.

