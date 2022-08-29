Cameron Psychology clinic now open

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The goal is to meet a need in the community while also providing high quality training for their students.

“It’s kind of a win win the students get a good learning experience and our community members get to get a really unique and high quality mental health service,” said James.

Director of the clinic, Paul James said the psychology clinic opened their doors back in 2016.

Each year, it starts in August and runs through the end of the school year in May.

He hopes more people seek help because it can really make a difference in a person life.

“We just want people to know that asking for help is okay, that help can make a big difference, and certainly the research supports that counseling can really transform people’s lives,” he said.

The clinic is ran by Cameron University graduates pursuing a masters degree in psychology.

The students work under the direct supervision of a licensed therapist.

Caley Filipek is working towards getting her Masters in behavior science, and she said you can only learn so much from a textbook .

“it’s really when you have the opportunity to put what you have learned into practice and see how it plays out in real life,” said Filipek.

Filpek said she looks forward to getting this hands on experience that will be valuable to her career. Her mother graduated from Cameron University with a Masters Degree in Psychology, and she said this experience helps her understand how much of an impact her mother has, by doing it herself.

“I want to be that person that I had whenever I needed it, I know that my mom was when people needed it, I want to be that person for somebody.” she said.

This clinic is located on the east side of the Cameron campus at 258 SW 27th st.

Clients have the option of meeting in -person or virtually via zoom. If you’d like more information, you can contact the clinic by calling (580) 580-3153.

