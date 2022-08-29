The Cinema Foundation promotes Labor Day $3 movie tickets

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tickets sales for movie theaters all over the country drop drastically during labor day weekend, so the “Cinema Foundation,” is promoting a special event to rectify that.

This Saturday, all movie tickets will cost $3 at more than 3,000 theaters in the US.

You heard me right, $3!

So, if you’ve been avoiding going to the movies because of the prices, this upcoming weekend is the time to go.

Our local AMC Patriot will be participating in the nationwide event.

Conveniently, September 3 is also National Cinema Day.

