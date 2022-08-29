Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

The Cinema Foundation promotes Labor Day $3 movie tickets

Tickets sales for movie theaters all over the country drop drastically during labor day...
Tickets sales for movie theaters all over the country drop drastically during labor day weekend, so the "Cinema Foundation," is promoting a special event to rectify that.
By Cade Taylor
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tickets sales for movie theaters all over the country drop drastically during labor day weekend, so the “Cinema Foundation,” is promoting a special event to rectify that.

This Saturday, all movie tickets will cost $3 at more than 3,000 theaters in the US.

You heard me right, $3!

So, if you’ve been avoiding going to the movies because of the prices, this upcoming weekend is the time to go.

Our local AMC Patriot will be participating in the nationwide event.

Conveniently, September 3 is also National Cinema Day.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people were injured Saturday night after a vehicle hit a power pole in Lawton,...
Multiple injuries after car hits pole, starts fire in Lawton
The Lawton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the fiery wreck that injured...
LPD confirms one death from Saturday night wreck, releases name
A pill discovered in Duncan appears to be targeting young people and putting their lives at risk.
New Pill Targeting Minors
The Lawton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the fiery wreck that injured...
LPD Traffic Unit investigating Saturday night wreck
Blackout Rucking Crew got together Saturday morning to clean Ferris Ave.
Lawton rucking crew cleans Ferris Ave.

Latest News

Interview: Fort Sill Retiree Council Previews Retiree Appreciation Days Event
Interview: Fort Sill Retiree Council Previews Upcoming Retiree Appreciation Days Event
In an effort to up donations, the Oklahoma Beef Council will offer free hot dogs to anyone who...
Oklahoma Beef Council and the OBI to offer free hot dogs to donors
Interview: Fort Sill Retiree Council Previews Retiree Appreciation Event
Fort Sill Retiree Council Interview
On Thursday, Airmen from Altus Air Force Base traded in their wings for saddles, as they...
Altus Air Force Base celebrates 23rd annual Cattle Drive