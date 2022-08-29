Expert Connections
City of Lawton offices to close for Labor Day observation

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Labor Day Holiday is only a week away, and several City of Lawton offices and facilities will be closed as they observe the holiday Monday.

The Lawton Public Library will be closed for Labor Day on Saturday, September 3rd.

Residents living in Solid Waste Collection Area 1 will not have their trash picked up on Labor day, their service will instead be moved to the next day, which will move Area 2 collection to Wednesday.

The Lawton landfill will also be closed on Monday.

Regular business hours and operations will return on September 6th.

