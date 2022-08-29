Expert Connections
Duncan HS Class of 1972 to dedicate new flagpole

The group has raised money to erect a new 60 foot flagpole at the school stadium just in time for football season.
The group has raised money to erect a new 60 foot flagpole at the school stadium just in time for football season.(KSWO)
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan High School Class of 1972 is giving back to the Demons ahead of their 50th reunion.

The group has raised money to erect a new 60 foot flagpole at the school stadium just in time for football season.

A dedication will be held on Friday, Sept. 16 before Duncan High’s game against Piedmont.

All class members who would like to participate should be at the flagpole on the north end of the field by 6:15 p.m.

Duncan Mayor Robert Armstrong will read a proclamation at 6:30 p.m. dedicating the flagpole to Duncan Public Schools from the Class of 1972.

The flag will be raised on a brand new, black flagpole as the band plays “The Star Spangled Banner”. The black flagpole will match all of the new ironwork going in at the stadium during their renovations.

The game will begin at 7 p.m.

