First Alert Forecast: Showers/ Storms Likely this Afternoon | 8/29AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As you’re waking up this Monday morning, we’re seeing scattered cloud cover with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. A few showers/storms have fired up overnight but have weakened in intensity significantly over the past few hours. Today will be muggy as feels like temperatures are expected to rise to the upper 90s and low 100s. Air temperatures, however, will remain in the mid 90s for most locations. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with south winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 20s.

Most of the morning and part of the afternoon looks to remain dry. With that being said, with enough moisture overhead, a few showers and strong to severe storms will likely fire up with daytime heating. Storms look to fire up near I-40 by 2 this afternoon before pushing south. Storms will likely produce quarter sized hail and 60mph wind gusts. Right now, its looking like areas along and north of an Altus, Lawton, Duncan line. Storms are expected to come to an end 10PM tonight.

A cold front is expected to move in overnight with winds shifting towards the northeast. A few showers and perhaps storms could develop along the cold front but it will depend greatly on the earlier storms and how much energy the atmosphere has left. Most of the rain looks to wrap up by for all locations just after midnight.

Tuesday will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 90s. Light northeast winds at 5 to 15mph. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will diminish gradually as the front moves south. While not everyone will see rain, a few daytime driven, pop-up showers/ storms can’t be ruled out for southwest Oklahoma counties during the afternoon tomorrow.

Despite the cold front moving in, there won’t be much cooling behind the front. Daytime highs for the rest of the week are looking to remain in the mid to low 90s. While a few showers can’t be ruled out for some on Wednesday across north Texas counties, the rest of the week looks to stay dry.

Have a great Monday! -LW

