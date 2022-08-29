Friends, family gather to remember Barbara Curry

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Community members celebrated the life of Barbara Curry on Sunday evening.

“We’re gonna miss her, but we know that her spirit is going to be with us in everything that we do in this community,” event organizer Beto Divino said.

Friends of Curry reflected on her character and significance to the community.

“She lead the way of volunteerism, she lead the way of leadership and with just such compassion and wisdom behind her that is going to carry on through each and everyone of us in this community,” Divino said.

Curry was known for her involvement in the city.

In addition to her campaign for city council... she was an influential member of Lawton - Fort Sill organizations such as Lawton Business Women... Young Professionals of Lawton... and the Chamber of Commerce.

“She was the epitome of just what community means to all of us. Every one of us that is here today has been touched by Barbara, has been impacted by Barbara, influenced, encouraged and loved,” Divino said.

The location of the celebration - Shepler Park - was a special place for Curry. Curry served as the CEO and President of the Women That Vote Arts Corporation. She led the charge to add lights and benches to the park.

“This was something that was really important to Barbara too so I’m really excited and happy that the people who had this concept and this vision to celebrate Barbara’s life were able to do this here,” Women that Vote Arts Corporation vice chair Jennifer Ellis said.

Those that knew Curry say the joy she brought to the community is something they will carry with them.

“The enthusiasm, and the happiness and the everything that she just wanted to bring to everything that she did that was what made her so influential,” Ellis said.

