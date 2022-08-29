Goodyear off-ramp remains partially closed due to Lee rehabilitation project

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, Lawton City officials announced the continued closure of the off-ramp to Goodyear Boulevard, at Lee Boulevard, will continue to remain closed.

The ramp will remain partially closed for asphalt paving as part of the ongoing rehabilitation project of Lee Boulevard from 67th to 97th Street.

Workers will have the lane partially closed for asphalt paving, which will reduce the width to only 12.5 ft.

City officials expect for the closure to last through Wednesday, August 31, and ask residents to obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling through the area.

