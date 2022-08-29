Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Goodyear off-ramp remains partially closed due to Lee rehabilitation project

On Monday, Lawton City officials announced the continued closure of the off-ramp to Goodyear...
On Monday, Lawton City officials announced the continued closure of the off-ramp to Goodyear Boulevard, at Lee Boulevard, will continue to remain closed.(Pexels.com)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, Lawton City officials announced the continued closure of the off-ramp to Goodyear Boulevard, at Lee Boulevard, will continue to remain closed.

The ramp will remain partially closed for asphalt paving as part of the ongoing rehabilitation project of Lee Boulevard from 67th to 97th Street.

Workers will have the lane partially closed for asphalt paving, which will reduce the width to only 12.5 ft.

City officials expect for the closure to last through Wednesday, August 31, and ask residents to obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling through the area.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people were injured Saturday night after a vehicle hit a power pole in Lawton,...
Multiple injuries after car hits pole, starts fire in Lawton
The Lawton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the fiery wreck that injured...
LPD confirms one death from Saturday night wreck, releases name
A pill discovered in Duncan appears to be targeting young people and putting their lives at risk.
New Pill Targeting Minors
Blackout Rucking Crew got together Saturday morning to clean Ferris Ave.
Lawton rucking crew cleans Ferris Ave.
The Lawton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the fiery wreck that injured...
LPD Traffic Unit investigating Saturday night wreck

Latest News

The Lawton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the fiery wreck that injured...
LPD confirms one death from Saturday night wreck, releases name
Today will be muggy as feels like temperatures are expected to rise to the upper 90s and low...
First Alert Forecast: Showers/ Storms Likely this Afternoon | 8/29AM
Community members celebrated the life of Barbara Curry on Sunday evening.
Friends, family gather to remember Barbara Curry
The Lawton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the fiery wreck that injured...
LPD Traffic Unit investigating Saturday night wreck