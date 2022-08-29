Expert Connections
I-44 lane closure may cause traffic issue on Labor Day

Ongoing construction on parts of I-44 and H-E Bailey Turnpike may affect your Labor Day Travel...
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Ongoing construction on parts of I-44 and H-E Bailey Turnpike may affect your Labor Day Travel Plans.

I-44 between Sterling and Chickasha, will be narrowed to only one lane, in each direction, between Thursday, September 1st and Monday, September 5th.

The closure is due to pavement rehabilitation, so residents are encouraged to make sure they adjust their Holiday travel plans.

For more information, click here.

