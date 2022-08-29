Interview: Fort Sill Retiree Council Previews Upcoming Retiree Appreciation Days Event

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill will host their 44th Annual Retiree Appreciation Days event on Thursday, September 15th, and Friday, September 16th.

7News spoke with Fort Sill Retiree Council members Allen Shell, retired lieutenant colonel, and Jenny Clement, retired command sergeant major, about the upcoming event and what participants can expect.

The Retiree Appreciation Days event is held annually to celebrate the service of all military retirees throughout Oklahoma and Arkansas. They help support over thirty thousand retirees and their families.

From 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 15th, at the Rinehart Fitness Center, the event will kick off with an open house featuring numerous local vendors and service providers. Also in attendance will be a medical team to offer COVID boosters and dental screenings. They will also be helping retirees with updating their ID cards, wills, power of attorneys, and other services.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, September 16th, they will host a retiree luncheon for all retirees, military, civilians, and their families at the Patriot Club. Jack Tilley, a retired sergeant major of the army, will join the luncheon as the guest speaker. Tickets to attend are $15.

A Fort Sill Retirement Ceremony will be held after lunch at 3 p.m. at the Cache Creek Chapel.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the Retiree Appreciation Days, you can contact the Fort Sill Retirement Office at (580) 442-2645 or visit the Welcome Center on post.

