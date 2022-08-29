Interview: Southwest Oklahoma Women’s Business Summit

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Southwest Oklahoma Business Women’s Summit is heading back to Lawton in the coming weeks, giving area professionals a chance to network and gain mentorship.

7News was joined by Lynn Null and Brandi Sims who gave us more information on the coming event.

The Southwest Oklahoma Women’s Business Summit will take place September 15th at the McCasland Foundation Ballroom at Cameron University, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Guest speakers include Joni Nash, Cyndi Kane, and Maria Elena Duron.

Tickets are $50 and will include breakfast and lunch.

Residents interested in attending need to register by September 8th, and can register online by clicking here.

For more information, click here or call (800) 658-2823.

