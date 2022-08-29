Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

LPD confirms one death from Saturday night wreck, releases name

The Lawton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the fiery wreck that injured...
The Lawton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the fiery wreck that injured multiple people Saturday night to come forward to help with the investigation.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed at least one person has died from a fiery crash in east Lawton on Saturday night.

Jennie Mangold, 62, has been named as the deceased victim in the crash which sent three others to the hospital.

The crash happened a little after 9 p.m. at the intersection of NE Flower Mound Road and Cache Road.

One car was sent through a nearby fence and power was knocked out for around 1,300 PSO-AEP customers in the area. The crash also sparked a grassfire and one of the vehicles partially caught fire.

The other three victims are still in the hospital but their current condition has not been confirmed.

The Lawton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the wreck or has any information to contact them at 580-581-3270.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people were injured Saturday night after a vehicle hit a power pole in Lawton,...
Multiple injuries after car hits pole, starts fire in Lawton
A pill discovered in Duncan appears to be targeting young people and putting their lives at risk.
New Pill Targeting Minors
Blackout Rucking Crew got together Saturday morning to clean Ferris Ave.
Lawton rucking crew cleans Ferris Ave.
Storms will continue to grow and pass throughout the afternoon and into Monday evening,...
First Alert Forecast- A wetter, cooler start to the work week
An anonymous donation got the project started. Then Eddie Dabney, Jr. from the Cache Economic...
Cache opens new Pickleball court

Latest News

Today will be muggy as feels like temperatures are expected to rise to the upper 90s and low...
First Alert Forecast: Showers/ Storms Likely this Afternoon | 8/29AM
Community members celebrated the life of Barbara Curry on Sunday evening.
Friends, family gather to remember Barbara Curry
The Lawton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the fiery wreck that injured...
LPD Traffic Unit investigating Saturday night wreck
The group has raised money to erect a new 60 foot flagpole at the school stadium just in time...
Duncan HS Class of 1972 to dedicate new flagpole