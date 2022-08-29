LPD confirms one death from Saturday night wreck, releases name

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed at least one person has died from a fiery crash in east Lawton on Saturday night.

Jennie Mangold, 62, has been named as the deceased victim in the crash which sent three others to the hospital.

The crash happened a little after 9 p.m. at the intersection of NE Flower Mound Road and Cache Road.

One car was sent through a nearby fence and power was knocked out for around 1,300 PSO-AEP customers in the area. The crash also sparked a grassfire and one of the vehicles partially caught fire.

The other three victims are still in the hospital but their current condition has not been confirmed.

The Lawton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the wreck or has any information to contact them at 580-581-3270.

